OF Yoenis Cespedes, who jumped into the stands trying to catch a foul ball Wednesday, was in the lineup Friday, but as the designated hitter. According to manager Terry Collins, Cespedes’ legs are sore, but he wanted to be in the lineup. Cespedes responded with three hits, including a double, a home run and two RBIs.

RHP Jacob deGrom (sore muscle in right side) threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session in Port St. Lucie, Fla., on Friday. deGrom, who had an MRI earlier in the week, will throw again Sunday before a decision is made whether to place him on the 15-day disabled list. “We’ve got to have a little patience,” manager Terry Collins said. “He’s a big piece of the puzzle. He needs to do a bit more of a bullpen until we make a determination where he is.”

OF Michael Conforto, who hit nine home runs for the Mets last year as a rookie, hit his first one of 2016 Friday night, off Indians RHP Cody Anderson. “It was good to get that result in my first at-bat,” Conforto said. “I was just trying to hit the ball hard and put up a good at-bat. To see it go out of the park was nice. My first one of the year.”

RHP Bartolo Colon, pitching against the Cleveland Indians, the team he broke into the major leagues with in 1997, pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up two runs to pick up career win No. 219 Friday night. “He’s a class act. A pro. He always takes the ball and he gives you all he’s got,” manager Terry Collins said. Colon made his major league debut for the Indians on April 4, 1997 against the Angels, who were then managed by Collins.

OF Alejandro De Aza was hitless in eight plate appearances this year, but manager Terry Collins played a hunch and put De Aza in the lineup Friday. De Aza responded with a single, a double and a home run in four at bats. “He’s a good player and he has great numbers in this ballpark, so I thought I’d get him in the game,” said Collins of De Aza, a career .298 hitter with seven home runs and 19 RBIs in 104 at-bats at Progressive Field.