C Travis d‘Arnaud was removed from the game after getting hit on the left elbow by a pitch from RHP Zach McAllister in the seventh inning on Saturday. “He had trouble bending his elbow. We’ll have to keep an eye on it,” manager Terry Collins said of d‘Arnaud.

RHP Matt Harvey struck out the side on 10 pitches in the first inning on Saturday and retired the first 13 batters he faced but then suddenly lost it, giving up five runs and six hits in his last 1 2/3 innings. “At times my stuff was good and I was getting outs quickly, but then what happened happened. It’s very frustrating,” Harvey said.

RHP Jeurys Familia was given a day off Saturday. He had appeared in four consecutive games as closer. Had the Mets needed a closer, it would have been RHP Jim Henderson. The Mets didn’t need a closer, but Henderson came in and pitched a scoreless inning in a non-save situation.

OF Eric Campbell was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to take the place of RHP Jacob deGrom, who was placed on the family/medical emergency list. In 71 games with the Mets last year, Campbell hit .197 with three home runs and 19 RBI.

RHP Jacob deGrom has been placed on the family/medical emergency list because of health complications with his newborn son. deGrom will be on the list from three to seven days.

OF Curtis Granderson led off Saturday’s game with a home run against RHP Josh Tomlin. “I made a bad pitch to a good hitter,” Tomlin said. It’s the 36th time in Granderson’s career that he has led off a game with a home run, the third most of any active player.