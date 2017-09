RHP Noah Syndergaard had eight strikeouts in Monday’s win over the Phillies and has racked up 29 through three starts, most in the majors and the second most in team history during a similar span. RHP Pedro Martinez struck out 30 batters through his first three outings in 2005. Syndergaard is also eighth in the majors in ERA (0.90).

RHP Jacob deGrom passed the test of a simulated game in Florida and is likely to rejoin the Met’s rotation this weekend.