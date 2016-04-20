RHP Logan Verrett pitched six shutout innings to beat Philadelphia on Tuesday night, allowing six hits while striking out four and walking one. Verrett, filling the spot in the rotation normally occupied by Jacob deGrom, also blanked Miami over six innings last Wednesday, but settled for a no-decision. “I didn’t feel as sharp as I did in my last start, so I really had to work for it today,” Verrett said. “Early on I was trying to overthrow a little bit with my fastball, trying to get a little bit too much on top of it. Then a little bit later in the game, after the first couple innings, we started throwing some sliders in there. That was really (helping) me find my arm slot with the fastball and my other pitches, so after that I really felt good.” The Phillies bailed him out with a base-running error in the first inning, and Verrett worked out of a two-one, one-out jam in the second. He also contributed his first major league hit, a fifth-inning double.

RHP Noah Syndergaard had eight strikeouts in Monday’s win over the Phillies and has racked up 29 through three starts, most in the majors and the second most in team history during a similar span. RHP Pedro Martinez struck out 30 batters through his first three outings in 2005. Syndergaard is also eighth in the majors in ERA (0.90).

RHP Jacob deGrom passed the test of a simulated game in Florida and is likely to rejoin the Met’s rotation this weekend.

LHP Jacob deGrom threw 71 pitches in a simulated game Tuesday in Florida and will start Sunday against the Braves in Atlanta. DeGrom made one start this season before he was sidelined by tightness in his right lat. He was subsequently granted family emergency leave when his newborn son experienced undisclosed health complications. His son was released from the hospital Monday.

LF Michael Conforto went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer off Philadelphia starter Vince Velasquez in the first inning of Tuesday’s 11-1 victory. Conforto is 7-for-18 with two homers since he moved from seventh to third in the Mets’ lineup five games ago, and New York has scored 33 runs in that span. They managed just 20 in their first eight games. “Incredible at-bats by the whole team,” he said. “Hitting is contagious. You get energy in the dugout, see excitement and guys want to join the party.”

RHP Bartolo Colon, Wednesday’s starter, beat Cleveland in his last start, going 5 1/3 innings and allowing two runs on eight hits, while striking out five and walking one. The victory was the 219th of his career, tying Colon with Pedro Martinez for second-most among Dominican-born pitchers. Juan Marichal leads with 243. Colon is 8-5 with a 3.43 ERA in 15 career starts against the Phillies.

2B Neil Walker, acquired in an offseason trade with Pittsburgh, hit two of the Mets’ six homers in Tuesday’s drubbing of the Phillies. The switch-hitting Walker, who also homered Monday, has four multi-homer games in his career. The last came on July 1, 2015, when he hit two at Detroit. He also became the first Mets second baseman to hit at least six home runs in April since Jeff Kent hit eight in April 1994. Three of Walker’s homers this season have come off left-handers, as compared to six of the 93 he hit in seven seasons in Pittsburgh. “I’ve simplified things (at the plate),” he said. “Sometimes you slow things down and you find the barrel more.” That was the case in the minors, he said, when he displayed more power from the right side. “Consistency is the most important thing,” he said. “Squaring balls up and driving them in the seats is a pretty good sign. I‘m real confident now.”