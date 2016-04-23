LHP Steven Matz (1-1, 7.27) pitched seven scoreless innings in his last start against Cleveland and struck out a career-high nine. He has made only one career start against the Braves, a 5-1 win on Sept. 11, 2015, when he allowed one run in five innings with two strikeouts. Matz is undefeated (3-0) with a 1.86 ERA in five career road starts.

RHP Matt Harvey picked up his first win of the year, but he was far from overpowering. Harvey (1-3) allowed seven hits, one walk and two runs over five innings. He threw 101 pitches, 68 for strikes, and was retired the side in order only twice. Three times he stranded runners in scoring position and was saved once when CF Yoenis Cespides threw out a runner at the plate. Harvey is now 2-2 against Atlanta and beat the Braves for the first time since 2013.

OF Yoenis Cespedes collected a double on Friday and has an extra-base hit in seven straight games. Cespedes slid awkwardly into second base and reinjured his bruised right leg in the eighth inning. Cespedes returned to the field, but left the game between innings because of the injury.

OF Curtis Granderson was 3-for-5 and hit a pair of home runs, the 19th multi-homer game of his career. One of the homers was a grand slam, the sixth of his career and first grand slam since July 27, 2012. Granderson had five RBIs, which tied his career best.

2B Neil Walker extended his hitting streak to four games with a single in the third inning. Walker is hitting .444 (8-for-18) over the last four games.