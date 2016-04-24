LHP Steven Matz (2-1) struck out eight, one shy of his career high, and did not walk a batter in Saturday’s 8-2 win. Matz threw 98 pitches, 74 for strikes, and won his second straight game. He is 6-1 in nine career starts, the most wins through nine starts in club history.

OF Yoenis Cespides was not in the starting lineup on Saturday and will not play on Sunday. Manager Terry Collins said Cespides was unable to swing a bat on Saturday. He aggravated his bruised right leg on Friday while sliding into second base. The injury put on hold his streak of seven straight games with an extra base hit. Cespides doubled on Friday.

RHP Rafael Montero was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday to clear a roster spot for Jacob deGrom. Montero had pitched 2 1/3 innings in two appearances with an 11.57 ERA. He allowed three runs, five hits and one walk with three strikeouts.

RHP Jacob deGrom (1-0, 1.50) is fresh from a six-inning start in the Mets’ home opener, where he allowed one run and struck out five. DeGrom has made five career starts against Atlanta, going 2-2 with a 1.95 ERA, striking out 41 and walking seven. His 1.95 ERA is his lowest against any opponent from the National League East. He lost June 19, 2015, when he allowed two runs in 7 1/3 innings.

3B David Wright had two doubles on Friday, the second one that drove in two runs. He now has 97 career RBIs against the Braves, which ties him with Washington’s Ryan Zimmerman for the second most against Atlanta since 2004, Wright’s first year in the major leagues.

2B Neil Walker hit his seventh home run, which matched his career high for home runs in a month, on Saturday. Walker and SS Asdrubal Cabrera produced back-to-back home runs, the fourth time the Mets have done that in the last five games. The only second baseman with more home runs in April was Jeff Kent, who hit eight in 1994.