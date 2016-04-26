C Travis d‘Arnaud (right shoulder) left the Mets’ 5-3 win over the Reds on Monday night after the seventh inning. The Reds victimized d‘Arnaud and RHP Noah Syndergaard for five stolen bases in as many tries prior to d‘Arnaud’s exit. D‘Arnaud said he felt the shoulder “bark” and that it was a sensation he’d never felt before. He is expected to visit with team doctors on Tuesday. D‘Arnaud went 1-for-3 Monday and is hitting just .196 with no homers and one RBI in 13 games.

CF Yoenis Cespedes (bruised right leg) missed his third straight game and might miss the entire series against the Reds.

OF Yoenis Cespedes (right leg bruise) missed his third straight game Monday, when the Mets beat the Reds, 5-3. Manager Terry Collins said prior to the game that Cespedes had a lot of fluid drained from the leg earlier Monday. General manager Sandy Alderson said Cespedes shouldn’t need a trip to the disabled list. Cespedes has been battling a sore leg since he dove into the stands in pursuit of a foul ball in a game against the Miami Marlins April 13. He actually thrived over the next seven games, during which he hit .345 with four homers and 11 RBIs while collecting at least one extra-base hit in each contest, before he was pulled in the eighth inning of Friday’s game against the Atlanta Braves. Overall this season, Cespedes is hitting .288 with five homers and 14 RBIs.

RHP Bartolo Colon will likely reach at least one career milestone Tuesday night, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the middle game of a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field. Colon is two-thirds of an inning shy of 3,000 for his career. He will be the 136th pitcher to reach 3,000 innings. Colon will also be searching for his 220th career win, which would break a tie with Pedro Martinez for the second-most all-time among Dominican-born pitchers. He didn’t factor into the decision last Wednesday, when he gave up three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out four as the Mets fell to the Philadelphia Phillies, 5-4. Colon is 4-1 with a 3.77 ERA in five career starts against the Reds.

2B Neil Walker continued his blistering first month with his new team on Monday, when he went 2-for-4 and hit a tie-breaking two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Mets to a 5-3 win over the Reds. The homer was the eighth of the season for Walker, whose previous career high for homers in a single month was seven. He is just the second Mets second baseman to ever hit eight homers in April. Jeff Kent achieved the feat in 1994. Walker, who hit 16 homers for the Pittsburgh Pirates last season, is one shy of the Mets’ record for homers in April held by Dave Kingman (1976), Carlos Delgado (2006) and John Buck (2013). He batting .301 with 14 RBIs -- tied for the team lead with OF Yoenis Cespedes and 1B Lucas Duda -- in 18 games overall.