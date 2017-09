CF Yoenis Cespedes returned to the lineup on Friday night after missing six straight starts because of a bruised right leg. In his lone plate appearance in the interim, he blasted a game-tying homer on the first pitch he saw in the Mets’ 4-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

2B Neil Walker entered Friday with nine homers in 20 games. Before this season, the fastest he had reached nine homers was in 42 games in 2014.