LHP Steven Matz won his third straight start Friday when he allowed seven hits and three walks while striking out four over six shutout innings as the Mets cruised past the Giants 13-1. Matz opened the season by giving up seven runs in 1 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins on April 11 but has a 0.93 ERA in his last three outings to lower his ERA to 3.86. He is 3-1 and has struck out 22 batters over 21 innings.

CF Yoenis Cespedes returned to the lineup on Friday night after missing six straight starts because of a bruised right leg. In his lone plate appearance in the interim, he blasted a game-tying homer on the first pitch he saw in the Mets’ 4-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

OF Yoenis Cespedes continued exhibiting his flair for the dramatic Friday when he hit a line-drive grand slam to cap a record-setting 12-run third inning in the Mets’ 13-1 victory over the Giants. It was also a record-setting evening for Cespedes, who hit a two-run single earlier in the frame. His six RBIs in an inning broke the Mets’ previous record of five set by Butch Huskey on May 26, 1998. In addition, he extended his streak of games with an extra-base hit to nine, breaking the previous record of eight set by Ty Wigginton in 2004. The first-pitch homer was the second such blast of the week for Cespedes, who launched a game-tying, pinch-hit three-run homer in Tuesday’s 4-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. That was the only at-bat in a six-game span for Cespedes, who returned to the lineup Friday after being sidelined by a deep leg bruise. Cespedes is batting .313 with seven homers and 23 RBIs in 17 games.

RHP Jacob deGrom makes his third start of the season - but his first on anything resembling regular rest - Saturday afternoon when he takes the mound for the Mets in the middle contest of a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. DeGrom earned the win in his most recent start Sunday, when he allowed one run on eight hits and no walks while striking out three over 5 2/3 innings as the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 3-2. It was the first start in 16 days for deGrom, who missed one start with a lat injury and another while tending to his newborn son. DeGrom is 2-0 with a 1.17 ERA in two career starts against the Giants.

LF Michael Conforto extended a pair of career-high streaks Friday when he went 2-for-5 with an RBI in the Mets’ 13-1 victory over the Giants. Conforto’s RBI double began a franchise-record 12-run third inning for the Mets and lengthened his hitting streak to seven games. His previous longest hitting streak was a five-game run last Sept. 24-30. He has also reached base safely in 16 straight games, bettering the 15-game streak he produced from last Aug. 15 through Sept. 2. Conforto leads the Mets in batting average (.343) and doubles (10) while adding three homers and 15 RBI in 20 games.

2B Neil Walker entered Friday with nine homers in 20 games. Before this season, the fastest he had reached nine homers was in 42 games in 2014.