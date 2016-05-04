LHP Steven Matz will go for his fourth consecutive win while also seeing if he can get the same run support as his last start. Matz allowed seven hits over six scoreless innings and the Mets had a 12-run third inning in a 13-1 win over San Francisco on Friday. Matz has a 0.93 ERA over his last three starts with 21 strikeouts and five walks in those outings. His seven wins are the most by any Met in their first 10 career games, and he is one of nine pitchers in National League history to get at least seven wins in his first 10 career starts. Matz beat the Braves on April 23 when he allowed two runs and nine hits in 6 1/3 innings. He is 2-0 with a 2.38 ERA in his two starts against Atlanta.

C Travis d‘Arnaud’s fourth disabled-list stint since 2014 began last Tuesday, and it seems he might not return when he is eligible. Mets manager Terry Collins said d‘Arnaud (strained right rotator cuff) has yet to begin throwing and is merely resting and getting treatment at the team’s minor league facility in Port St. Lucie, Fla. D‘Arnaud felt his shoulder bark after the Reds stole five bases on him April 25.

RHP Matt Harvey’s frustrating start to the season continued Tuesday when he allowed three runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. It was the fourth time in six starts Harvey did not complete six innings, and Tuesday’s outing came after manager Terry Collins said the 27-year-old was “under the weather” and received some fluids. Harvey did not use that as an excuse. “Right now, I‘m not feeling good with mechanics,” Harvey said. “I‘m not feeling good throwing the ball. It’s frustrating. I‘m the one who’s most frustrated about what’s going on.”

C Kevin Plawecki is getting most of the starts while Travis d‘Arnaud is on the disabled list, but he is struggling at the plate. He was 0-for-2 Tuesday and has three hits in his last 18 at-bats while batting .176 (6-for-34) in the 13 games he has appeared in. “This is a great opportunity for Kevin to show he can be an everyday catcher,” New York manager Terry Collins said. “Certainly I don’t mean to put a lot of pressure on him, but he’s got to start getting some hits because that’s one of the things we all said he can do. We all thought he was going to be a good offensive player. I know he’s frustrated.”

SS Asdrbual Cabrera collected New York’s only hit Tuesday, a fifth-inning single off Braves RHP Matt Wisler. Cabrera has a hit in 14 of his last 18 games and is batting .333 (22-for-66) in those contests. He also has reached safely in his last nine games against Atlanta.