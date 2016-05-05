LHP Steven Matz became the first pitcher in franchise history to win eight games in his first 11 starts Wednesday, when he allowed just two hits and no walks while striking out eight over 7 2/3 shutout innings as the Mets cruised past the Atlanta Braves, 8-0. Matz, who allowed just a third-inning single to RHP Jhoulys Chacin and an eighth-inning single to SS Erick Aybar, is 4-1 this year and 8-1 since being promoted to the majors last June. Only two other active pitchers -- New York Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka and Los Angeles Angels RHP Jered Weaver -- opened their careers by winning at least eight of their first 11 starts. Matz allowed seven runs over 1 2/3 innings in his first start of the season but is 4-0 in his last four starts with a 0.67 ERA.

1B Lucas Duda continued heating up Wednesday, when he hit two homers and finished with three RBIs as the Mets beat the Braves, 8-0. Duda hit a two-run homer to cap a four-run third inning and added a solo homer in the fifth. It was the 14th two-homer game for Duda, who flew out to the edge of the warning track in the seventh. Duda is batting .258 this season with seven homers -- all of which he’s hit in the last 15 games -- and 18 RBIs.

LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery) continued his rehab assignment Wednesday night, when he allowed one walk and struck out one batter over a scoreless inning for Triple-A Las Vegas. It was the second appearance at Las Vegas for Edgin, who has allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out eight batters over 6 1/3 innings in eight rehab outings overall. Edgin’s 30-day rehab window expires Sunday, at which point the Mets must either add him to the major league roster or option him to the minors. Edgin underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2015.

RHP Jacob deGrom will look to win his fourth start in as many outings this season when he takes the mound for the Mets on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. DeGrom earned the win in his most recent start last Saturday, when he gave up three unearned runs on two hits and four walks while striking out five over six innings as the Mets edged the Giants, 7-5. He has won four straight decisions overall dating back to last Sept. 27. DeGrom earned the win in his only career start against the Padres last June 1, when he allowed two hits over eight scoreless innings in the Mets’ 7-0 victory.