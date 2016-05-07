FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Travis d‘Arnaud (shoulder) is scheduled to come off the DL on May 11 but that might be wishful thinking. Manager Terry Collins said d‘Arnaud has yet to start throwing. With Kevin Plawecki, d‘Arnaud’s backup struggling, the Mets are eager for their starter to return.

C Kevin Plawecki is struggling with an average that is pressed to reach .200. But manager Terry Collins continues to remain confident that Plawecki will find his stroke. He was forced into a starting role when Travis d‘Arnaud (shoulder) went on the DL on April 26.

CF Curtis Granderson had one hit in the box score and it was a big one when he hit his fifth homer of the year in the ninth inning of a 5-3 loss to the Padres. But actually Granderson hit the ball hard on two other occasions, but was robbed by stellar defensive plays from Jon Jay and Alexei Ramirez. Granderson has reached base in 36 straight road games, dating to last year, and that’s the longest active streak in the majors.

C Rene Rivera is making a case for more playing time as he remains productive and Kevin Plawecki stumbles. Rivera has caught manager Terry Collins’ eye, especially with Plawecki struggling to reach the Mendoza Line. Rivera was hitting .280 when called up from Triple-A, even if he was known as a defender and not much of a hitter. Rivera, 34, smacked a home run on Wednesday that put the Mets ahead for good in a win over the Braves. He also caught a shut out -- not a bad day which could lead to others.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
