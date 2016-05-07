FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
May 8, 2016 / 4:02 AM / a year ago

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Noah Syndergaard had five strikeouts in six innings Friday night and has 49 strikeouts after six starts. That is the second-highest count for six starts in franchise history behind only Nolan Ryan’s 58 strikeouts through six starts in 1968.

RF Curtis Granderson drew a walk leading off the first inning Friday night. Although he went 0-for-3, Granderson has reached base in 37 straight road games, the longest active streak in the major leagues.

C Rene Rivera played his first game at Petco Park Friday night since he was the Padres’ Most Valuable Player in the 2014 season. He was 0-for-2 with a walk.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera was 2-for-4 Friday night. He is batting .321 (25-for-78) over his last 22 games since April 12. He is also hitting .340 (17-for-50) on the road this season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
