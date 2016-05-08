C Travis d‘Arnaud felt discomfort Saturday when he threw at the Mets’ year-round Florida base for the first time since going on the disabled list April 28 with a rotator cuff strain. He will continue to take batting practice but stop throwing until a future evaluation.

CF Yoenis Cespedes hit his 10th homer of the season in the first inning on Saturday night. He now leads the National League with 29 RBIs. He is hitting .304 (14-for-46) on the road this season with six home runs.

RHP Bartolo Colon on Saturday became the oldest player in major league history to hit his first career homer at 42 years and 349 days. Randy Johnson hit his first career homer with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 19, 2003, at age 40 years and nine days. Colon is also the second-oldest Mets player to homer. Julio Franco was 48 years and 254 days when he last homered as a Met on May 4, 2007.

3B David Wright drew a career-high three walks on Saturday night before homering in the ninth inning. Wright and Michael Conforto hit back-to-back homers off Padres reliever Carlos Villanueva.