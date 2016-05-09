RHP Matt Harvey has worked five or more innings in 27 consecutive starts, the fifth-longest active streak in the majors. He has an 11-10 record in those starts with a 3.06 ERA. He collected his first hit since last July 25 on Sunday and finished 2-for-4 for his fourth career multi-hit game. Harvey gave up two runs on four hits and two walks with a season-best 10 strikeouts in six innings at San Diego.

CF Yoenis Cespedes hit his 11th homer of the season Sunday. He leads the National League in RBIs (30) and slugging percentage (.701) and has 28 homers since joining the Mets last Aug. 1 -- the third-highest total in the major leagues over that span. Over the past 11 games, Cespedes has six home runs and 16 RBIs. Over the past 18 games, he has 10 homers and 27 RBIs.

2B Neil Walker missed Sunday’s start with a sore shin, but is expected to return to the Mets’ lineup Monday. Walker sat out two of the last three starts in San Diego. He pinch-hit Sunday and struck out.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera went 2-for-5 with two RBIs on Sunday, and he was 5-for-16 in the four-game series against the Padres. Cabrera has hit safely in 18 of the 23 games that he has started since April 12, batting .325 (28-for-86).