LHP Steven Matz won his fifth consecutive game Monday. He has posted a 1.09 ERA with 34 strikeouts and six walks in his past five starts. Matz became the first pitcher in Mets history to win nine of his first 10 decisions with nine wins through 12 major league starts.

C Travis D‘Arnaud saw team orthopedist avid Altchek in New York City on Monday and he was officially diagnosed with a strained rotator cuff. He was not cleared to begin a throwing regimen, and he received a platelet-rich plasma injection. D‘Arnaud has been on the disabled list since April 26.

OF Yoenis Cespedes has three home runs in his last five games.

LHP Josh Edgin completed a rehab assignment on Monday, and the Mets plan to option him to Triple-A Las Vegas. Edgin is recovering from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in March 2015. He compiled a 1.13 ERA in 10 minor league appearances covering eight innings for Las Vegas and Class A St. Lucie.

RHP Jeurys Familia converted his 11th save in as many tries with a perfect ninth inning Monday at Dodger Stadium. He is tied for the major league saves lead. Familia has thrown scoreless relief in five of seven career appearances against Los Angeles.

C Kevin Plawecki hit his first home run of the season Monday. He is batting .357 with three doubles, a home run and an RBI in the last four games. Plawecki has been playing in place of injured C Travis D‘Arnaud.

RF Curtis Granderson homered on the first pitch of the game Monday at Dodger Stadium for his second leadoff home run of the season. It was the 37th leadoff home run of his career, tying him with Ichiro Suzuki for the second most among active players.

INF Neil Walker is out of the lineup for the third straight game with a badly bruised left shin that he suffered on Saturday in San Diego.