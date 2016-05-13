FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
May 13, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Noah Syndergaard became the first major league pitcher since 2007 to hit two home runs in one game when he went deep twice Wednesday.

RHP Jeurys Familia earned his 12th save of the season Wednesday, leaving him tied him for the major league lead. Familia allowed a run in the ninth but still converted for his 12th consecutive save chance.

2B Neil Walker returned to the lineup Wednesday after missing three games with a deep bone bruise on his shin. He snapped an 0-for-22 slump with a double in the sixth-inning. It was the longest hitless streak of his career.

