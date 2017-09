RHP Logan Verrett, who will make a spot start Saturday in place of Steven Matz, allowed one earned run on four hits in a career-high eight innings with a career-high eight strikeouts in his other start at Coors Field on Aug. 23, 2015.

3B David Wright entered Friday’s game with at least one walk in a career-high 11 straight games, which is tied for the second longest streak in team history.