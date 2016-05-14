RHP Logan Verrett, who will make a spot start Saturday in place of Steven Matz, allowed one earned run on four hits in a career-high eight innings with a career-high eight strikeouts in his other start at Coors Field on Aug. 23, 2015.

RHP Matt Harvey, in his Coors Field debut, allowed five runs on a season-high 11 hits in 5 2/3 innings with no walks and six strikeouts. He had a streak of 22 straight scoreless innings against the Rockies that dated back to Aug. 22, 2012, snapped in the fourth inning. The 11 hits were the most Harvey has allowed since he yielded a career-high 13 hits on Aug. 24, 2013 against Detroit.

CF Yoenis Cespedes went 0-for-4 with one strikeout and did not hit the ball out of the infield. Last season in seven games against the Rockies, Cespedes hit .313 (10-for-32) with two doubles, four homers and 10 RBIs. He hit three homers in a game at Coors Field on Aug. 21.

C Kevin Plawecki drove in a season-high-tying two RBIs with his second-inning double. When he came to bat that inning, Plawecki, who was batting eighth in the lineup, was hitting .218 (12-for-55) with three doubles, one homer and four RBIs.

3B David Wright entered Friday’s game with at least one walk in a career-high 11 straight games, which is tied for the second longest streak in team history.

3B David Wright went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, ending his career-high streak of 11 consecutive games with at least one walk. That tied Wright for the second-longest such streak in franchise history with Keith Hernandez from July 7-21, 1984. Darryl Strawberry holds the Mets record with a walk in 12 straight games from May 16-30, 1987.