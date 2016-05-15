RHP Logan Verrett worked 2 2/3 innings and allowed a career-high seven runs and a career-high 10 hits with three walks and no strikeouts on Saturday. He gave up his first runs as a starting pitcher this year after making back-to-back scoreless six-inning starts on April 13 against Miami and April 19 at Philadelphia.

RHP Jeurys Familia, who hasn’t pitched in the first two games of the series against the Rockies, is 12-for-12 in save opportunties. He has retired the side in order in five of his past eight outings.

C Kevin Plawecki went 1-for-3 with one RBI and a walk on Saturday. In eight games on the road trip, he is hitting .286 (8-for-28) with four doubles, one homer and five RBIs. He has five RBIs in his past five games.

3B David Wright went 2-for-5 with a double and two strikeouts and broke a string of 16 straight hitless at-bats with his single in the fifth inning on Saturday. He entered the game 2-for-21 on the road trip that ends Sunday. In 38 career games at Coors Field, Wright is batting .374 (55-for-147), which is the third-highest average there among active players.

2B Neil Walker went 3-for-4 with a home run and one RBI on Saturday. The homer was his 10th of the season and first since April 27 against Cincinnati. Last season while playing for Pittsburgh, Walker did not his 10th homer until Aug. 2. He entered the game 2-for-20 on the Mets’ road trip.