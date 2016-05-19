LHP Steven Matz threw a bullpen session with no issue and will start Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers. Matz missed his last start with a sore forearm.

LHP Steven Matz (forearm) threw a successful bullpen session Wednesday afternoon prior to the Mets’ 7-1 loss to the Nationals. He is scheduled to return to the rotation Friday, when he will start against the Brewers. It will be the first start since May 9 for Matz, who had his last turn skipped because of a sore left forearm. Testing revealed no ligament damage for Matz, who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2010. Matz is 5-1 with a 2.86 ERA in six starts this year.

C Travis d‘Arnaud (shoulder) may resume baseball activities soon. Newsday reported Wednesday that d‘Arnaud, who has been on the disabled list since April 26, felt better after working with his personal trainer in California and that he could head shortly to the Mets’ spring training complex. The news came just one day after the Mets acknowledged d‘Arnaud had headed home to continue his rehab. D‘Arnaud was batting just .196 with no homers and one RBI in 13 games prior to getting hurt.

1B Lucas Duda (back) missed his second consecutive game Wednesday, when the Mets fell to the Nationals, 7-1. Duda began battling a sore back during last weekend’s series against the Rockies, and he received an injection during the Mets’ off day on Monday. Manager Terry Collins said Duda could have pinch-hit Wednesday and is likely to return to the lineup Thursday. Duda is batting .236 with seven homers and 19 RBIs in 37 games this season.

RHP Matt Harvey will look to snap out of his season-long slump Thursday when he takes the mound in the finale of a three-game series against the Nationals at Citi Field. Harvey took the loss in his most recent start last Friday, when he gave up five runs on 11 hits and no walks while striking out six over 5 2/3 innings as the Mets fell to the Rockies, 5-2. The five runs allowed tied a high in his 73 big league starts. With the defeat, Harvey’s ERA rose to 4.93, the ninth-highest mark among National League qualifying pitchers. Harvey is 3-3 with a 1.77 ERA in 10 career starts against the Nationals.

3B David Wright (back) returned to the lineup Wednesday, when he went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in the Mets’ 7-1 loss to the Nationals. Wright, who is playing through spinal stenosis, was a late scratch Tuesday, when his back did not respond to pregame treatment. While Wright is receiving regular days off this season, Tuesday marked the first time he had to ask out of the lineup on a day he was expected to play. Wright is batting .221 with four homers, eight RBIs and 47 strikeouts in 113 at-bats this year.