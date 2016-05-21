LHP Steven Matz will make his first start in 11 days on Friday night, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the opener of a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field. Matz had his previously scheduled turn in the rotation skipped due to left forearm soreness. He underwent an exam Monday that showed no ligament damage. Matz won his fifth straight start in his most recent appearance May 9, when he allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five over six innings in the Mets’ 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. He has never faced the Brewers.

1B Lucas Duda returned to the lineup Thursday, when he went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts as the Mets lost to the Nationals, 9-1. Duda missed the first two games of the series against the Nationals due to a stiff back. The hitless effort dropped Duda’s average this month to .184 (9-for-49). Overall this season, Duda is batting .228 with seven homers and 19 RBIs in 38 games.

RHP Matt Harvey had his worst start as a major leaguer Thursday, when he took the loss after being torched for nine runs (six earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out two over 2 2/3 innings as the Mets were routed by the Nationals, 9-1. The innings pitched were a career-low and the runs allowed were a career-high for Harvey, who got a swinging strike on just four of the 61 pitches he threw Thursday. Over his last two starts, Harvey has allowed 14 runs (11 earned) over just 8 1/3 innings as his ERA has soared from 4.50 to 5.77. Harvey is 3-6 and has completed six innings just three times in nine starts. He is scheduled to pitch again against the Nationals on Tuesday at Nationals Park, but manager Terry Collins didn’t commit to keeping him in the rotation for the next turn and said Harvey would likely visit team doctors to make sure there’s nothing physically wrong with him.

RHP Matt Harvey, whose season-long struggles continued when he gave up a career-high nine runs in a career-low 2 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals on Thursday night, will remain in the rotation for next week’s series against the Nationals in Washington, mananger Terry Collins said Friday.

3B David Wright got a scheduled day off Friday as part of the maintenance for his spinal stenosis.

OF Alejandro De Aza may be adding a first baseman’s glove to his collection. De Aza, who has started just seven of the Mets’ first 40 games this season while serving as their fifth outfielder, worked out at first base Thursday prior to a 9-1 loss to the Nationals. De Aza has never played first base in the majors and played the position just once as a minor leaguer. He singled as a pinch-hitter Thursday and is now batting .186 in 43 at-bats.