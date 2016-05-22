RHP Matt Harvey threw a 25-minute simulated game Saturday and will make his next start for the Mets on Tuesday against the Nationals in Washington, D.C. Harvey’s spot in the rotation came into question after his record fell to 3-6 and his ERA soared to 5.77 after giving up a career-high nine runs (six earned) over a career-low 2 2/3 innings in a 9-1 loss to the Nationals?on Thursday. Despite an ERA that ranks as the fourth-highest in the National League, the Mets decided during meetings Friday to keep Harvey in line to start against the Nationals again in Washington next week. Harvey threw to IF Matt Reynolds and first base coach Tom Goodwin during the simulated game.

3B David Wright delivered the franchise-record ninth walk-off RBI of his career Saturday afternoon, when his bases-loaded single with one out in the ninth inning lifted the Mets to a 5-4 win over the Brewers. Wright’s hit on a 3-0 pitch snapped a tie with OF Kevin McReynolds, who had eight walk-off RBIs in parts of six seasons with the Mets. It was the first walk-off RBI for Wright since July 5, 2012. He finished 1-for-4 on Saturday and is now batting .223 with four homers, nine RBIs and 50 strikeouts in 121 at-bats.