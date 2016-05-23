RHP Noah Syndergaard made quite a pitch for National League Player of the Week honors on Sunday, when he earned the win after allowing an unearned run over seven innings in the Mets' 3-1 victory over the Brewers. Syndergaard gave up five hits and walked none while striking out 11 in his second win of the week. He didn't allow an earned run or a walk but struck out 21 over 14 innings against the Brewers and Nationals. Syndergaard is the first Mets pitcher to strikeout at least 10 batters and issue no walks in consecutive starts since Dwight Gooden achieved the feat in 1984. The 10-strikeout game is the third of the season for Syndergaard and the eighth of his career. Syndergaard is 5-2 with a 1.94 ERA and 76 strikeouts over 60 1/3 innings.

1B Lucas Duda (lower back) could be headed for an extended absence after sitting out a second consecutive game Sunday. Duda, who has missed four of the past six games with back woes, underwent an MRI and X-rays over the weekend and will discuss the results Monday morning with the Mets' medical director, Dr. David Altchek. Manager Terry Collins said he didn't know about a potential prognosis yet but admitted, "I'm real concerned, there's no question. I'm really concerned that this is going to keep this guy out for a while." Duda missed two weeks late last season with a lower back strain. He is hitting .231 with seven homers and 19 RBIs in 39 games this season.

RHP Bartolo Colon will make his final start as a 42-year-old on Monday night, when he takes the mound in the opener of a three-game series against Washington at Nationals Park. Colon, who turns 43 on Tuesday, will oppose LHP Gio Gonzalez in a rematch from last Wednesday, when Colon took the loss after giving up three runs on five hits and five walks while striking out four over 4 2/3 innings as the Mets fell 7-1. The innings pitched were a season low for Colon, who threw a season-high 107 pitches while issuing his most walks since April 26, 2005. Colon is 3-6 with a 3.38 ERA in 10 career games (nine starts) against the Nationals/Montreal Expos franchise.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera delivered what proved to be the game-winning hit Sunday afternoon, when his tiebreaking two-run single in the fourth inning scored the final runs of the Mets' 3-1 win over the Brewers. Cabrera went 3-for-12 with two RBIs during the Mets' three-game sweep that concluded Sunday. Since May 8, Cabrera has gone 5-for-9 with six RBIs with runners in scoring position. Overall this season, Cabrera is batting .278 with two homers and 15 RBIs while playing in all 43 games.