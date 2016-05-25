LHP Steve Matz will pitch Wednesday afternoon in the series finale in Washington. He is 6-1 with an ERA of 2.81 in his first seven starts this season. He has never faced the Nationals and he has never lost a game on the road. He is 8-1 against National League foes.

RHP Matt Harvey entered Tuesday’s game tied for the league lead in losses with six. In his last start, at home Thursday against the Nationals, he gave up a career-high nine runs (six earned) and lasted a career-low 2 2/3 innings.

RHP Matt Harvey made the start Tuesday in Washington and his season continues to spiral downward. He gave up eight hits, including three homers, and five runs in five innings. His ERA now sits at 6.08 and manager Terry Collins said he will speak Wednesday with general manager Sandy Alderson and pitching coach Dan Warthen about next steps. Harvey did not speak to the media after the game. “We saw some better things early. It was a lot of pitches in a five-day span. Early velocity was good. Two changeups got him in trouble,” manager Terry Collins said. “It is location. The ball to Murphy was a ball over the plate. You have to make pitches.” Collins said he was encouraged that the velocity was there for Harvey early on. He fanned Murphy with a high fastball of 95 miles-per-hour in the second. “It gave him some confidence that the fastball is still there,” Collins said. “He has to continue to work on the command of it. All of that goes hand in hand.” Harvey gave up a career-high nine runs (six earned) over a career-low 2 2/3 innings against the Nationals last Thursday. It was the shortest start of his career. Harvey is now 3-7.

INF Wilmer Flores (strained left hamstring) began his minor league rehab stint with Double-A Binghamton Tuesday. He started at first base and hit second in the order in a home game against Richmond, a farm team of the San Francisco Giants. Flores expects to see a lot of time at first base now that Lucas Duda, the regular first baseman for the Mets, is on the disabled list with back woes. Flores was 2-for-3 against Richmond in a 3-0 loss Tuesday. Flores went on the 15-day disabled list on May 12.

OF Yoenis Cespedes entered Tuesday with 15 homers -- the most in the majors -- and three doubles and three homers in four games in Washington.

OF Yoenis Cespedes entered Tuesday as the league leader in homers (15) and ended the night with two hits, including a double. He signed with the Mets in the offseason after it looked like he may go elsewhere. “He wants to be here. He wants to play in New York City,” said Terry Collins, the New York manager. “There are a lot of guys who shy away from that. He’s a star. He likes to swing the bat.”

RHP Jeurys Familia, after not pitching Monday for the first time in four days, was not needed again on Tuesday in a 7-4 loss. He has 31 saves in a row dating back to last year.

3B Ty Kelly made his big league debut Tuesday as he started at third for the Mets against Stephen Strasburg. “I‘m putting him in a tough spot,” said Terry Collins, the Mets manager. That was very true, as Kelly fanned in his first three at-bats against Strasburg and ended up 0-for-4. Kelly was leading the minors in hitting when he was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday. The Texas native began his minor league career in the Baltimore system and played at nearby Class A Frederick and Double-A Bowie in Maryland while with the Orioles in 2012.

OF Michael Conforto, out of the lineup Monday with a lefty starting for Washington, was in the starting lineup Tuesday against Stephen Strasburg. He was 0-for-4 and his average fell to .276.

3B David Wright got the night off Tuesday as the Mets try to manage his work load with his back problems. Manager Terry Collins said day games can be favorable for Wright, and he expects to play in a day game Wednesday in Washington.

INF Neil Walker has been what manager Terry Collins expected. “He has done everything defensively. He has pretty good numbers so far,” Collins said. Walker was 1-for-3 Tuesday and is hitting .263.