RHP Jeff Walters was designated for assignment on Tuesday. The transaction made room on the 40-man roster for 1B James Loney, who was activated by the Mets following his acquisition from the San Diego Padres on Saturday. Walters, 28, is 0-2 with a 9.27 ERA and one save in 23 relief appearances for Triple-A Las Vegas. This is his first full season back from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in June 2014. Walters, whom the Mets selected in the seventh round of the 2010 draft out of the University of Georgia, is 18-21 with a 3.90 ERA and 51 saves in 181 professional games.

RHP Noah Syndergaard pitched out of the bullpen in the regular season for the first time as a major leaguer Tuesday night, when he struck out two batters in a hitless seventh inning for the Mets in a 6-4 loss to the White Sox. Syndergaard was available out of the bullpen Tuesday because he threw just 34 pitches in his most recent start Saturday, when he was ejected for throwing behind Los Angeles Dodgers 2B Chase Utley in the third inning. Of the 17 pitches Syndergaard threw Tuesday, eight were clocked at 100 mph or 101 mph. It was the second career relief appearance for Syndergaard, who threw a scoreless seventh inning in Game 5 of the National League Division Series last Oct. 15. Syndergaard is 5-2 with a 1.84 ERA and 81 strikeouts over 63 2/3 innings.

INF Eric Campbell was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday. Campbell started nine straight games for the Mets from May 20-29, including the final eight at first base, but he was just 3-for-29 during that stretch. He lost his job as well as his roster spot to 1B James Loney, who was acquired by the Mets on Saturday and activated in a corresponding transaction Tuesday. Campbell, who made the Mets' Opening Day roster before being sent down April 13 and recalled again three days later, is batting .159 with one homer and five RBIs in 30 games this season.

RHP Jacob deGrom will look to earn his first victory in more than a month on Wednesday afternoon, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the finale of a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox at Citi Field. DeGrom didn't factor into the decision in his most recent start last Friday, when he gave up one run on three hits and three walks while striking out seven over seven innings in the Mets' 6-5 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was in line to earn the win before RHP Jeurys Familia gave up the lead by surrendering four runs in the top of the ninth. It was the fourth straight no-decision for deGrom, who is 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA in five starts since his last victory April 30. This will be deGrom's first career appearance against the White Sox.

3B David Wright (herniated disk in neck) missed his fourth straight game Tuesday, when the Mets fell to the White Sox, 6-4. Wright received a shot intended to alleviate the pain on Tuesday. The shot won't take full effect for 48 hours, which means Wright will sit out Wednesday's series finale as well. Manager Terry Collins said the Mets were holding off on putting Wright on the disabled list in the hopes that said a scheduled off-day Thursday will allow him to return to the lineup during the subsequent series against the Miami Marlins. Wright has now missed 14 of the Mets' 51 games this season, though the first 11 he sat out were due to the maintenance program for his spinal stenosis. He is hitting .226 with seven homers and 14 RBIs.

1B James Loney was officially activated by the Mets Tuesday, when he went 0-for-4 with an error in a 6-4 loss to the White Sox. The Mets acquired Loney from the San Diego Padres in exchange for cash considerations on Saturday. Loney was initially expected to platoon at first base with IF Wilmer Flores, but Loney will see most of the time at the position for as long as Flores is playing third base in place of injured 3B David Wright. Loney is a lifetime .285 hitter with 99 homers and 635 RBIs for the Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays dating back to 2006. Prior to being acquired by the Mets, Loney batted .342 with two homers and 28 RBIs in 43 games for El Paso, the Padres' Triple-A affiliate.