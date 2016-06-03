RHP Hansel Robles (sprained right ankle) left in the middle of facing his second batter in the 12th inning of the Mets’ 2-1, 13-inning loss to the White Sox on Wednesday. Robles retired White Sox SS Tyler Saladino on a pop-up before he appeared to tweak his ankle while pitching to C Alex Avila. He bent down slowly behind the mound as manager Terry Collins and trainer Ray Ramirez went to visit him. After a couple warm-up pitches, Robles said he couldn’t go on. RHP Logan Verrett inherited a 3-2 count and got Avila to ground out on the next pitch. Collins said Robles should be fine for Friday, when the Mets begin a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. Robles is 0-3 with a 3.47 ERA in 25 games this season.

RHP Noah Syndergaard will look to cap an eventful week in winning fashion Friday night, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the opener of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Syndergaard didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start last Saturday, when he allowed two hits and no walks while striking out three over a career-low 2 1/3 innings before he was ejected for throwing a pitch behind Los Angeles Dodgers 2B Chase Utley in the Mets’ 9-1 loss. Due to his low workload against the Dodgers, Syndergaard was available out of the bullpen Tuesday night, when he struck out two and threw eight of his 17 pitches at 100 mph during a scoreless seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox. He didn’t factor into the decision in his lone career start against the Marlins on April 12, when Syndergaard gave up one run over seven innings as the Mets fell, 2-1.

OF Yoenis Cespedes didn’t start Wednesday, when he struck out as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning of the Mets’ 2-1, 13-inning loss to the White Sox. It was the first time Cespedes has not been in the starting lineup since April 27. He played all but two innings during the Mets’ 29 games in May. Cespedes is mired in a 1-for-23 slump over his last seven games, a stretch in which his batting average has fallen from .309 to .273. He still leads the Mets with 15 homers, which ranked second in the National League entering Wednesday, and 37 RBIs, which tied him for second.

RHP Jacob deGrom had perhaps his strongest start of the season Wednesday, when he didn’t factor into the decision after allowing one run on five hits and two walks while striking out 10 over seven innings in the Mets’ 2-1, 13-inning loss to the White Sox. The 10 strikeouts and 110 pitches thrown were season highs for deGrom, who pitched seven innings for the third time in nine starts. DeGrom carried a three-hit shutout into the seventh, when he gave up a leadoff homer to 3B Todd Frazier and eventually wriggled out of a bases-loaded jam by striking out C Alex Avila. He is 3-1 with a 2.62 ERA this season.