LHP Steven Matz (4-0, 1.83 ERA in May) was named the NL's Rookie of the Month. Matz, who has been a co-ace this season along with Noah Syndergaard, is a leading contender for Rookie of the Year honors. For the season, Matz leads all rookies with seven wins and also leads in ERA (2.60) and strikeouts (53).

RHP Noah Syndergaard (6-2) beat the Marlins on Friday. He struck out nine in seven innings, allowing six hits, one walk and two runs. Syndergaard gave up a monster home run to Marcell Ozuna on a 100-mph fastball but was otherwise dominant.

3B David Wright (herniated disk in neck) was placed on the disabled list and is expected to miss at least two months and possibly the entire season if he requires surgery. This is a crushing blow for the Mets, who are paying Wright like a superstar but are getting little in return due to repeated injuries and diminishing skills. The replacement possibilities at third -- for the moment, Wilmer Flores -- leave a lot to be desired, too.