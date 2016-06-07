C Travis d'Arnaud (right rotator cuff strain) is about a week away from playing in the field during his rehabilitation assignment at Class A Brevard County. He has begun hitting during games.

CF Yoenis Cespedes was scheduled to return to the lineup Monday in Pittsburgh after a sore right hip kept him from starting the previous two games.

OF Juan Lagares partially tore a ligament in his left thumb making a diving catch Saturday in Miami, but won't immediately go on the disabled list as the team determines if he can play through the pain. He is available to pinch run during the Pirates series, but won't grip a bat for three to four days. He is all but certain to undergo surgery in the future, but it might not be until the season ends, according to Mets assistant GM John Ricco. Lagares is hitting .306 with one homer and four RBIs.

RHP Jacob deGrom's next start has been pushed back to Wednesday at PNC Park, where he has made only one career start, in 2014. He is 0-0 with a 1.35 ERA (two earned runs in 13 1/3 innings) in two career starts against Pittsburgh, both in 2014. He hasn't received a decision in his last five starts.

2B Neil Walker received a standing ovation from PNC Park employees before taking batting practice Monday, well before fans entered PNC Park for what became a rained-out game. Walker, a Pittsburgh native, was traded by the Pirates in December after playing his first six full MLB seasons in Pittsburgh. His family still lives in Pittsburgh's northern suburbs, and Walker recently bought a new house there.