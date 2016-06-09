RHP Noah Syndergaard recorded his third no-decision in four outings on Wednesday after allowing three runs on seven hits in six innings versus Pittsburgh. The 23-year-old fireballer issued two walks to match his season-high total while his five strikeouts were his fewest if not for his ejection against the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 28.

3B Ty Kelly hit his first major league home run in the fourth inning, a two-run shot that produced his first big-league RBIs. The 27-year-old Kelly had two hits to double the season total he recorded in his previous eight games.

LF Michael Conforto hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and drove in another run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth. The 23-year-old Conforto had cooled down considerably since recording 18 RBIs in April, as he has collected just 11 since then.

INF/OF Kelly Johnson will join the Mets for the second time in his career. New York acquired the 34-year-old and cash from Atlanta in a trade for RHP prospect Akeel Morris. Johnson, who is expected to join New York Friday in Milwaukee, batted .215 with six doubles, one home run and 10 RBIs in 49 games for the Braves this season. New York also traded for Johnson from Atlanta last season, and he re-signed with the Braves in January.

OF Alejandro De Aza is expected to see more playing time in a bid to provide a jolt for the team’s offense. De Aza didn’t do much in place of fellow OF Curtis Granderson on Wednesday against the Pirates, however, as he went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. The 32-year-old Dominican is expected to get the nod in left on Thursday to give Michael Conforto a day off.