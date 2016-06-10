FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
June 11, 2016 / 4:35 AM / a year ago

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Stephen Matz will start Sunday in the series finale at Milwaukee.

LHP Steven Matz will be on full rest when he takes the mound Sunday to face the Brewers at Miller Park, manager Terry Collins announced Thursday. Matz pitched Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader at Pittsburgh.

C Travis d‘Arnaud had two hits Thursday as he continued his minor league rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie. D‘Arnaud has been out since April 26 with a strained right rotator cuff.

RHP Jeurys Familia worked a perfect ninth inning Thursday to earn his 20th save in as many chances this season. In all, he’s converted 36 consecutive regular-season save opportunities dating back to Aug. 1 of last season.

INF Neil Walker was feeling fine despite taking a line drive off the chest Thursday night in Milwaukee. Walker originally stayed in the game and finished out the seventh inning, but was having shortness of breath and felt dizzy, so manager Terry Collins replaced him for the eighth inning.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
