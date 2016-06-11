RHP Matt Harvey didn’t get a decision but put forth another strong outing Friday, continuing his impressive turnaround by holding Milwaukee to a run on two hits with eight strikeouts over six innings of work. After starting the season 3-7 with a 6.08 ERA, Harvey has allowed just two earned runs over 19 innings in his last three starts with 17 strikeouts and three walks.

CF Yoenis Cespedes went 2-for-5 Friday with a double and his 16th home run of the season. In his last three games, Cespedes is 7-for-15 with a double, a home run and two RBI. He’s batting .307 on the road this season, where he’s hit 10 of his home runs.

RHP Jeurys Familia worked a perfect 11th inning Friday to record his 21st save of the season, tying him for the major league lead. He’s converted 37 consecutive save opportunities, doing back to Aug. 1, 2015.

LF Ty Kelly was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas. Kelly hit his first major league home run in the fourth inning Wednesday, a two-run shot that produced his first big-league RBIs. The 27-year-old Kelly had two hits to double the season total he recorded in his previous eight games. He was 0-for-1 on Thursday.

2B Kelly Johnson was activated and the club sent Ty Kelly down to Triple-A Las Vegas. Kelly joins the Mets for the second time in his career. New York acquired the 34-year-old and cash from Atlanta in a trade for RHP prospect Akeel Morris. Johnson batted .215 with six doubles, one home run and 10 RBIs in 49 games for the Braves this season. New York also traded for Johnson from Atlanta last season, and he re-signed with the Braves in January.

2B Neil Walker was held out of the starting lineup but entered as a pinch hitter Friday, a day after he took a line drive to the chest against the Brewers in Milwaukee. Walker said he could have played but was still feeling sore Friday, so manager Terry Collins opted to start Kelly Johnson in Walker’s place. Walker struck out with the bases loaded in the ninth inning against Jeremy Jeffress.