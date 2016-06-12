FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
June 12, 2016 / 9:31 PM / a year ago

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Jeurys Familia was not available Saturday after working three consecutive games. Familia has converted all 21 of his save opportunities this season -- trying him for the National League lead -- and 37 in a row dating back to Aug. 1, 2015.

OF Curtis Granderson tied a season-high with three hits Saturday and finished a double short of a cycle. Granderson has done well through the first three games of the Mets’ four-game set at Milwaukee; he’s 6-for-12 with a double, a triple, two home runs and three RBIs.

2B Neil Walker was back in the starting lineup Sunday but left after four innings with lower back tightness. Walker did not start but appeared as a pinch-hitter Friday night, a day after taking a line drive to the chest.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

