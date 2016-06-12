RHP Jeurys Familia was not available Saturday after working three consecutive games. Familia has converted all 21 of his save opportunities this season -- trying him for the National League lead -- and 37 in a row dating back to Aug. 1, 2015.

OF Curtis Granderson tied a season-high with three hits Saturday and finished a double short of a cycle. Granderson has done well through the first three games of the Mets’ four-game set at Milwaukee; he’s 6-for-12 with a double, a triple, two home runs and three RBIs.

2B Neil Walker was back in the starting lineup Sunday but left after four innings with lower back tightness. Walker did not start but appeared as a pinch-hitter Friday night, a day after taking a line drive to the chest.