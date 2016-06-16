C Travis d'Arnaud (right rotator cuff strain) went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk for Single-A St. Lucie on Wednesday night. It was the eighth rehab game for d'Arnaud, who caught all nine innings. He is expected to move his rehab to Triple-A Las Vegas later this week before being activated June 21. d'Arnaud is batting .310 with five RBIs for St. Lucie. He hit .196 with no homers and one RBI in 13 games for the Mets before going on the disabled list Apr. 26.

OF Travis d'Arnaud drove in the winning run with a single. After pinch hitting in the ninth inning, he stayed in the game and played left field. d'Arnaud threw out a runner at the plate and produced the game winning hit. It was the second game-ending RBI of his career.

OF Juan Lagares (left thumb) was scratched from the lineup about an hour before first pitch Wednesday, when the Mets beat the Pirates 11-2. Lagares was supposed to play left field and bat leadoff in his first start since he tore a ligament in his left thumb while making a diving catch June 4. But Lagares' thumb grew sore, and he could not close his glove around his hand, following a pre-batting practice session in the batting cages. Lagares is expected to see doctors Thursday. He is batting .289 with two homers, six RBIs and one stolen base in 48 games.

LHP Bartolo Colon will look to win his third straight decision Thursday night, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the finale of a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. Colon earned the win in his most recent start June 9, when he allowed one run on eight hits and no walks while striking out two over seven innings in the Mets? 5-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. It was the fourth straight start in which Colon has allowed two runs or fewer, a stretch in which he has lowered his overall ERA from a season-high 3.75 to 3.08. In eight career starts against the Pirates, Colon is 4-2 with a 1.88 ERA, his lowest figure versus any opponent.

2B Neil Walker (lower back) missed his third straight game Wednesday, when the Mets beat the Pirates 11-2. Walker, who was injured on Saturday, underwent an MRI Wednesday after he told team doctors he was feeling worse than he did Tuesday. Following the Mets' win, manager Terry Collins said Walker felt better after taking some prescribed medication. Collins was hopeful Walker could play in Thursday's series finale. Walker is batting .271 with 13 homers and 25 RBIs in 59 games this season.