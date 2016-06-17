RHP Matt Harvey looks to extend his recent dominance when he takes the mound for the Mets on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Harvey didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start June 10, when he allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out eight over six innings in the Mets’ 2-1, 11-inning victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. It was the third straight start in which Harvey allowed one run or fewer, a stretch in which he has gone 1-0 with an 0.90 ERA to lower his overall ERA from 6.08 to 4.66. Harvey is 2-3 with a 3.26 ERA in five career starts against the Braves.

3B Wilmer Flores (left hand) may have dodged a serious injury Thursday night, when he was hit by a pitch in the second inning of the Mets’ 6-4 victory over the Pirates. Flores remained in the game to run the bases in the second and field his position in the third but was lifted for pinch-hitter Kelly Johnson in the third, Flores said he went into the batting cages after the second and that he couldn’t swing the bat. X-rays were negative and both Flores and manager Terry Collins hope he can return to the lineup within the next couple days. In 36 games this season, Flores is batting .250 with two homers and nine RBIs.

OF Juan Lagares (left thumb) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday. Lagares tore a ligament in his left thumb while making a diving catch June 4. He was limited to pinch-hitting and defensive replacement duties for the next 10 days before being penciled into the starting lineup Wednesday, but he was scratched after his thumb grew stiff following a pre-batting practice swinging session in the cages. Manager Terry Collins said Thursday night that Lagares will rest for the next two weeks in hopes of avoiding surgery. Lagares is batting .289 with two homers, six RBIs and one stolen base in 48 games.

IF Ty Kelly was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday. Kelly rejoins the Mets as the replacement for injured OF Juan Lagares just six days after he was optioned to Las Vegas. This is the second trip to the majors this season for Kelly, who batted .174 with one homer and two RBIs in 10 games for the Mets following his initial recall May 23. He was hitting .388 with two homers, 16 RBIs and a .475 on-base percentage in 40 games for Las Vegas.

3B David Wright, who hasn’t played since May 27 because of a herniated disk in his neck, underwent a successful cervical discectomy and fusion on Thursday afternoon. The Mets have not announced a timetable for his potential return.

3B David Wright (herniated disk in his neck) underwent surgery Thursday. In a press release issued just before the first pitch Thursday night, the Mets described the procedure as a “cervical discectomy and fusion.” The team has not issued a timetable yet for his return, but manager Terry Collins said Thursday afternoon it was reasonable to expect Wright to be out until at least September. The neck injury is just the latest setback for Wright, who hasn’t played since May 27. He suffered a stress fracture in his lower back in 2011, a right hamstring injury in 2013 and a left shoulder injury in 2014 before being diagnosed with spinal stenosis last season. Wright is batting .226 with seven homers and 14 RBIs in 37 games.

2B Neil Walker returned to the lineup in impressive fashion Thursday, when he went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs in the Mets’ 6-4 victory over the Pirates. Walker, who missed the previous three games with a sore lower back, popped out in the first before hitting a two-run homer in the third, delivering an RBI double in the fifth and grounding out in the seventh. He is batting .275 with 14 homers and 28 RBIs in 60 games this year.