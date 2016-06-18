LHP Steven Matz will look to snap a three-start winless streak on Saturday night, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the middle game of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Matz took the loss in his most recent start last Sunday, when he gave up five runs (four earned) on nine hits and no walks while striking out five over six innings as the Mets fell to the Milwaukee Brewers, 5-3. It was the second straight loss for Matz, who is 0-2 with a 3.78 ERA in his last three starts. He had just one loss in his first 14 regular season starts as a major leaguer. Matz is 3-0 with a 1.42 ERA in three career starts against the Braves.

C Travis d‘Arnaud (right rotator cuff strain) went 1-for-4 Friday night as the designated hitter for Triple-A Las Vegas.

RHP Matt Harvey’s three-start run of dominant pitching ended Friday, when he took the loss after giving up four runs on seven hits.

3B Wilmer Flores (left hand) did not start Friday but struck out as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning of the Mets’ 5-1 loss to the Braves.