LHP Steven Matz (elbow stiffness) was lifted after six innings Saturday night, when he didn't factor into the decision after allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings as the Mets fell to the Braves, 4-3. Matz, who threw 99 pitches and may not have pitched the seventh inning regardless, said he was not concerned and that he believed the stiffness was routine. He said he expects to make his next start Friday night against the Braves at Turner Field. Matz is 7-3 with a 2.74 ERA in 12 starts this season.

C Travis d'Arnaud (right rotator cuff strain) went 1-for-4 while playing nine innings at catcher for Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday night. It was d'Arnaud's second game at Las Vegas but the first in which he served as catcher. He is scheduled to catch all nine innings Sunday and will likely be activated by the Mets on Tuesday, when they begin a two-game series against the Kansas City Royals. D'Arnaud is batting .297 with five RBIs in 10 rehab games between Las Vegas and Single-A St. Lucie. He hit .196 with an RBI in 13 games for the Mets before going on the 15-day disabled list Apr. 26.

3B Wilmer Flores returned to the lineup Saturday night, when he went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in the fourth inning of the Mets' 4-3 loss to the Braves. Flores led off the ninth inning by reaching on an error but was thrown out at home trying to score on a double by 1B James Loney. Flores left Thursday's game in the third inning, one inning after he was hit in the left hand by a pitch, and struck out as a pinch-hitter Friday night. He is expected to serve as the Mets' regular third baseman with David Wright out indefinitely following neck surgery. In 38 games this season, Flores is batting .248 with three homers and 10 RBIs.

RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder) was pulled Saturday night after recording only one out and allowing the game-tying run in the seventh inning of the Mets' 4-3 loss to the Braves. Henderson's fastball, which is usually in the mid-90s, was clocked at 91 mph as he gave up a homer to Braves C Tyler Flowers and retired 3B Brandon Snyder on a grounder to short. Manager Terry Collins said afterward trainers believe Henderson is dealing with an impingement and that he won't pitch Sunday. Collins said he wasn't sure if Henderson, who was limited to 14 games in 2014 and missed all of 2015 because of shoulder trouble, will go on the disabled list. Henderson is 1-2 with a 4.26 ERA in 21 games this season.

RHP Jacob deGrom looks to celebrate his birthday with his first win in seven weeks Sunday afternoon when he takes the mound for the Mets in the finale of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. DeGrom, who turns 28 on Sunday, took the loss in his most recent start Tuesday, when he allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out nine over six innings as the Mets fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0. The defeat extended deGrom's winless streak to eight starts, a stretch in which he is 0-3 despite a 3.47 ERA and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 51:13 over 49 1/3 innings. DeGrom is 3-2 with a 1.89 ERA in six career starts against the Braves.