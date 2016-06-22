C Travis d'Arnaud was activated from the 15-day disabled list. He had suffered a rotator cuff injury.

C Travis d'Arnaud was activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday, when he went 0-for-3 in the Mets' 2-1 victory over the Royals. It was the first major league appearance for d'Arnaud since April 25, when he left in the seventh inning of a game against the Cincinnati Reds with a sore shoulder. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list the next day with a right rotator cuff strain. D'Arnaud batted .317 with seven RBIs in 11 rehab games between Single-A St. Lucie and Triple-A Las Vegas. He is batting .184 with no homers and one RBI in 14 games for the Mets.

RHP Noah Syndergaard faces the Kansas City Royals a day later than anticipated Wednesday afternoon, when he looks to win his sixth straight decision as he takes the mound for the Mets in the finale of a two-game series at Citi Field. Syndergaard was scheduled to start Tuesday but the Mets chose to push him back after he threw 115 pitches -- one shy of his career-high -- in his most recent start June 15, when he carried a shutout into the ninth inning and gave up two runs (one earned) on five hits and no walks while striking out 11 over a career-high 8 1/3 innings in the Mets' 11-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Over his last eight games (seven starts), Syndergaard is 5-0 with a 1.35 ERA while striking out 57 and walking just four over 46 2/3 innings. Syndergaard won his only career regular season start against the Royals on April 5, when he threw six shutout innings in the Mets' 2-0 victory. He also earned the win over the Royals in Game 3 of last year's World Series.

LHP Sean Gilmartin was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday. Gilmartin is expected to serve as a long reliever for the Mets, though he was not available Tuesday -- when RHP Bartolo Colon was injured in the first inning -- because he threw seven innings for Las Vegas on Sunday. This is the second stint in the majors this season for Gilmartin, who threw five scoreless innings in two appearances in May. Gilmartin is 8-3 with a 4.48 ERA in 12 starts for Las Vegas.

RHP Zack Wheeler is scheduled to see team doctors Wednesday after developing soreness in his elbow. He hadTommy John surgery in March 2015.

RHP Jim Henderson (right biceps tendinitis) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday, retroactive to Sunday. Henderson was injured Saturday night, when his fastball was clocked at 91 mph -- 3-to-4 mph slower than usual -- during an abbreviated appearance in which he faced two batters and recorded one out. It is the latest shoulder malady for Henderson, who appeared in 14 major league games in 2014 before undergoing right shoulder surgery that kept him out of the bigs for all of 2015. Henderson is 1-2 with a 4.26 ERA in 31 games this season.

C Kevin Plawecki was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday. Plawecki, who made the Mets' Opening Day roster but became the first-stringer when C Travis d'Arnaud was injured April 25, hit .194 with one homer and 10 RBIs while starting 37 of the Mets' first 68 games behind the plate. He is expected to see regular playing time at Las Vegas.

RHP Bartolo Colon (right thumb contusion) faced one batter in his start Tuesday night, when he was hit by a line drive off the bat of Royals 2B Whit Merrifield to begin the Mets' 2-1 victory. Colon put up his glove to try and field the ball, but it ricocheted off and hit him in the right thumb. The normally emotionless Colon immediately winced in pain and crouched behind the mound after 2B Neil Walker fielded the carom and threw to first for the out. Colon left the game following a brief visit with manager Terry Collins and trainer Ray Ramirez. X-rays were negative, though Collins said Tuesday night the club wouldn't know until at least Wednesday if Colon would need a stint on the disabled list. The start was the shortest of Colon's 481 big league starts dating back to 1997. Colon, who is the oldest player in the majors at 43 years old, is 6-3 with a 3.00 ERA in 15 games (14 starts) this season.