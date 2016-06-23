RHP Logan Verrett was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday morning. Verrett was scheduled to start for Las Vegas on Tuesday night but was scratched after Mets RHP Bartolo Colon was forced from the game with a thumb injury after recording just one out. Colon is expected to make his next start as scheduled Sunday, but Verrett will provide an extra arm for an overworked bullpen as well as insurance in case Colon has a setback. Verrett opened the season with the Mets and went 3-4 with a 4.02 ERA in 19 games, including four starts. He won his lone start for Las Vegas on June 16, when he allowed two hits over six shutout innings against Reno.

RHP Noah Syndergaard (right elbow) visited with team doctors following Wednesday's game, when he earned the win after allowing three runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out four over six innings as the Mets edged the Royals 4-3. Syndergaard's exit seemed routine -- he threw 91 pitches and turned the game over to the Mets' usual seventh-inning man, LHP Jerry Blevins -- until manager Terry Collins ended his postgame press conference by announcing the 23-year-old's "elbow flared up on him." It is the second known elbow issue this season for Syndergaard, who was also examined in late April. The Mets likely will have an update on Syndergaard prior to Thursday's game against the Braves in Atlanta. Syndergaard is 8-2 this season with a 2.08 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 91 innings.

RHP Matt Harvey will look for better results in his second consecutive start against the Braves on Thursday night, when he pitches the opener of a four-game series at Turner Field. Harvey took the loss last Friday, when he allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings as the Mets fell to the Braves 5-1. Despite the loss, Harvey is 1-2 with a 2.08 ERA over his last four starts, a stretch in which he has lowered his overall ERA from 6.08 to 4.76. He is 2-4 with a 3.72 ERA in six career starts against Atlanta.

CF Yoenis Cespedes (sore left wrist) was pulled following the fifth inning of the Mets' 4-3 win over the Royals on Wednesday afternoon. Cespedes appeared to hurt his wrist while swinging during his fifth-inning at-bat against Royals LHP Danny Duffy. He eventually worked a walk and remained in the game to run the bases before being replaced in the field by Alejandro De Aza in the sixth. Manager Terry Collins said he is concerned about Cespedes, who visited with team doctors after the game. However, a team spokeswoman speaking on behalf of Cespedes said the outfielder was not too worried. Cespedes was 2-for-2 with a double and a single prior to his exit. He leads the Mets with a .290 average, 18 homers and 44 RBIs.

INF Ty Kelly was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday morning. In two stints with the Mets this season, Kelly is batting .148 with one homer and two RBIs in 27 at-bats. He was most recently promoted June 16 and went hitless in four at-bats as a pinch hitter and defensive replacement. Kelly returns to a .388 average at Las Vegas, for whom he has two homers and 16 RBIs in 134 at-bats.

RHP Bartolo Colon (right thumb contusion) is on pace to make his next start as scheduled Sunday afternoon against the Braves. Colon appears to have dodged serious injury Tuesday night, when threw just four pitches before he was hit in the right thumb by a line drive off the bat of Royals 2B Whit Merrifield. The 43-year-old pitcher was in obvious pain and left after a brief visit with manager Terry Collins and trainer Ray Ramirez, but X-rays were negative. Collins said Wednesday morning the swelling in Colon's right thumb went down overnight. Colon, the oldest player in baseball, is 6-3 with a 3.00 ERA in 15 games (14 starts) this season.