LHP Steven Matz (7-3, 2.74) will try to continue his stellar work on the road. In six starts away from Citi Field, Matz is 4-2 with a 2.35 ERA, the 13th best in the National League. Matz is 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA in four career starts against the Braves. He received no decision in a 4-3 loss to Atlanta on June 18 when he allowed two runs on six innings.

RHP Noah Syndergaard had an MRI on his right elbow that showed no structural damage. He will be treated with inflammatory medication and has been cleared to resume his normal work routine.

RHP Matt Harvey allowed two runs on eight hits in six innings of work. Harvey struck out three batters, all on called third strikes and failed to win for the fourth straight game. Over his last five starts Harvey has a 2.25 ERA, but only one win.

1B Yoenis Cespides received a cortisone shot in his left wrist after sustaining a mild strain on Wednesday against the Royals. He is listed as day to day.

OF Alejandro De Aza got the start in center field when Yoenis Cespides missed Thursday's game with a sore wrist. He responded by going 2-for-4 and broke an 0-for-20 streak with an RBI double in the second inning.

2B Neil Walker ended an 0-for-15 skid with an RBI single on Thursday. In his second at-bat, Walker had driven in a run with a sacrifice fly. Walker was 2-for-2 with a walk. The two RBI gives Walker 30 and ties him for second place on the team.

LHP Jerry Blevins had his streak of scoreless outings end at 21 when he allowed a run on Thursday. It was the second-longest stretch in team history, behind only a 33-game streak by Mark Guthrie in 2002. Blevins threw a career-best 13 consecutive scoreless innings during the streak.