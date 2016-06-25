LHP Steven Matz received no decision Friday. He allowed only one base runner through the first four innings, but wasn’t the same when he took the mound in the fifth. He pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed six runs on nine hits -- eight in the fifth inning. It was the most runs allowed by Matz since give up seven in his first start of the season against Miami. He failed to strike out a batter for the first time in 19 career starts.

CF Yoenis Cespedes returned to the starting lineup on Friday. Cespedes missed the first game of the series with wrist soreness that required a cortisone shot.

OF Yoenis Cespedes returned to the lineup Friday after missing the first game with a sore wrist that required a cortisone shot. He had one hit, but was picked off first base and twisted his ankle trying to get back to the bag. Cespedes also lost a fly ball in the twilight sky that fell for a double and ignited Atlanta’s six-run rally.

RHP Jeurys Familia set a franchise record with his 25th consecutive save to open the season, breaking a tie with Armando Benitez set in 2001. He got four outs to earn the save, the second time this season he’s saved a game with more than one inning of work.

RHP Jacob deGrom (3-4, 2.96 ERA) lost a 6-0 decision to the Braves in his last start, pitching six innings and allowing three runs. deGrom has not won a game in nine consecutive turns heading into Saturday’s start, the longest winless streak of his career. He is 0-4 with a 3.58 ERA during that stretch. In seven career starts against Atlanta, deGrom is 3-3 with a 2.25 ERA with 50 strikeouts in 44 innings.

1B James Loney has hit in 11 of his last 12 games after going 2-for-3 with a double, homer, three runs and three RBIs on Friday. Loney is 15-for-42 with four doubles, one triple and one homer over that 12-game stretch.

2B Neil Walker was 3-for-4 and scored three runs Friday. He has five hits in the first two games of the series after collecting four total in his first nine games against the Braves in 2016.