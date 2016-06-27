RHP Noah Syndergaard (8-2, 2.08 ERA) tries to continue his dominance of the Nationals as the Mets open a three-game series Monday at Washington. He struck out 10 Nationals over seven scoreless innings earlier this season and is 2-0 with a 1.33 ERA in four career starts against Washington. Syndergaard, who has won six straight decisions, complained of elbow soreness following a victory Wednesday over Kansas City, but an MRI exam came back clean and he is feeling no discomfort after taking anti-inflammatory medication.

3B Wilmer Flores was 2-for-4 Sunday and drove in a run with a ninth-inning single against the Braves. The hit with a runner in scoring position was the only one in 11 chances for the Mets in the 5-2 loss.

OF Brandon Nimmo, promoted Saturday from Triple-A Las Vegas, started in right field and batted seventh in his major league debut Sunday against the Braves. He was 0-for-4 and struck out to end the 5-2 loss. The 2011 first-round draft pick batted .328 in 63 games with Las Vegas.

RHP Bartolo Colon suffered his first career loss at Turner Field on Sunday, where he had been 5-0. Colon also had his five-game winning streak against Atlanta snapped, although the only run he gave up came on a first-inning homer by Freddie Freeman. Colon, who gave up six hits over seven innings, is 9-3 with a 2.35 ERA in 13 career starts against the Braves.