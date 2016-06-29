FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
New York Mets - PlayerWatch
June 29, 2016 / 4:45 AM / a year ago

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Steven Matz (7-3, 3.29 ERA) will not pitch Wednesday in Washington and instead will be pushed back to Thursday in New York against the Chicago Cubs. "Steven has a spur in the back of his elbow. There is no structural damage to his elbow," Alderson said. RHP Logan Verrett (3-4, 4.14) will face Nationals RHP Max Scherzer (8-5, 3.52) on Wednesday.

OF Juan Lagares was slated to begin a major league rehab assignment for Double-A Binghamton at Altoona. He went on the 15-day disabled list June 16 with a sprained left thumb.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
