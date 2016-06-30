RHP Hansel Robles was hit in the leg with a liner off the bat of Ryan Zimmerman to end the last of the seventh. Zimmerman was retired on a 1-4-3 grounder and Robles was able to leave the field on his own power. "He should be fine," said manager Terry Collins.

RHP Logan Verrett will make the start at Washington on Wednesday, as the Mets will push back LHP Steven Matz to pitch on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs at home. He is 3-4 with a 4.14 ERA this season in 20 games, with four starts.

LHP Steven Matz will not pitch Wednesday in Washington and will instead go on Thursday at home against the Chicago Cubs, according to general manager Sandy Alderson. "Steven has a spur in the back of his elbow," Alderson said. "It is causing discomfort. There is no structural damage in his elbow. Continuing to pitch will not cause any structural damage. What we have decided to do for the moment is skip his start tomorrow and pitch him on Thursday. We will continue to monitor his situation. We will monitor the level of discomfort. We will monitor it on a start-by-star basis." Alderson said at some point the Mets may consider going to a six-man rotation to help save wear and tear on Matz and the rest of the staff. But manager Terry Collins said Tuesday that is not going to happen in the immediate future.

RHP Noah Syndergaard has a very small spur in the back of his elbow but will stay in the rotation. "There is no structural damage," said Mets GM Sandy Alderson, who added the right-hander will take anti-inflammatory medicine. He lasted just three innings in a loss on Monday in Washington.

1B Lucas Duda (stress fracture of lower back) continued to work his way back after he went on the disabled list May 23, retroactive to May 21. "About two weeks away from baseball activities," Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said Tuesday.

RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery) threw off the ground Monday, general manager Sandy Alderson said Tuesday. He went on the 15-day disabled list April 1.

OF Juan Lagares (sprained left thumb) was sent to Double-A Binghamton of the Eastern League to begin a minor league rehab assignment. He played at Altoona on Tuesday and was 1-for-4 as he batted second and played center. He is hitting .289 in 90 at-bats with the Mets this season went on the disabled list June 16.

OF Dominic Smith, a Mets prospect, was named to the Futures Game on Tuesday. He has been with Double-A Binghamton in the Eastern League. He is hitting .259 after going 1-for-4 Tuesday against Altoona in an 8-7 loss.

2B Dilson Herrera, a Mets prospect with Triple-A Las Vegas, was named to the Futures Game on Tuesday. He was hitting .274 in his first 70 games for Las Vegas.

OF Curtis Granderson, who started in right field, left the game after a rain delay in the fourth inning. He is hitting .225 this season. Manager Terry Collins said due to a calf issue he was taken out due to a wet field. He may need a day of rest Wednesday, Collins said.

INF Jose Reyes played for Double-A Binghamton on Tuesday. He will play third base for now, GM Sandy Alderson said Tuesday. He was signed to a minor league contract after he was released by the Colorado Rockies after his domestic abuse case suspension. Reyes started at third and hit leadoff and was 0-for-4 with a run scored on Tuesday against Altoona.