RHP Hansel Robles, who was hit in the leg with a liner Tuesday in the seventh inning, did not pitch on Wednesday. Manager Terry Collins said before the game his arm was fine but he may need to be held out of the game due to his leg.

INF Peter Alonso has signed with the Mets after he was a second-round pick in early June out of the University of Florida. He will report to Class A Brooklyn of the New York-Penn League. He hit 10 homers with an average of .374 this year to help Florida make it to the College World Series.

LHP Steven Matz will make the start at home Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, after he was slated to start on Wednesday in Washington. He is 7-3 with a 3.29 ERA this year. Matz has never faced the Cubs in a regular-season game but did pitch against them in Game 4 of the NLCS at Chicago last year and came away with a no-decision as the Mets won 8-3 to clinch the series. In that game, he went 4 2/3 innings and allowed one earned run and four hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

OF Juan Lagares made a minor league rehab appearance on Wednesday for Double-A Binghamton of the Eastern League at Altoona, a farm team of the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was 2-for-6 and drove in two runs while playing center.

OF Brandon Nimmo has four hits in his first 16 at-bats in the majors after making his debut Sunday. "He is exactly what people told me he would be," manager Terry Collins said. "He has not been intimidated." Collins said Nimmo's arm is better than he originally thought. Nimmo was 1-for-4 Wednesday but struck out looking to end the game.

OF Curtis Granderson, who left Tuesday's game after the fourth inning with a calf issue, was a late scratch in the starting lineup Wednesday. He did enter the game as a pinch-hitter in the eighth and got a single.

INF Jose Reyes, who played third, was 1-for-4 on Wednesday in a minor league appearance for Double-A Binghamton of the Eastern League in a 13-4 win at Altoona. Manager Terry Collins said the addition of Reyes would give the Mets the opportunity to use Curtis Granderson, normally the leadoff hitter, in the middle of the lineup.

1B James Loney had a two-run homer in the ninth on an 0-2 pitch from Shawn Kelley on Wednesday. He is hitting .284 in 102 at-bats this year. "He is doing exactly what we wanted him to do," said manager Terry Collins.