RHP Seth Lugo was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas Thursday. It is the first trip to the majors for Lugo, who was 3-4 with a 6.55 ERA in 19 games (13 starts) for Las Vegas. He is expected to serve as long relief insurance for the Mets, who have two starting pitchers -- LHP Steven Matz and RHP Noah Syndergaard -- playing through bone spurs in their elbows. Lugo is 28-22 with a 4.26 ERA and three saves in 93 games (63 starts) since the Mets selected him out of Centenary College in the 34th round of the 2011 draft.

LHP Sean Gilmartin was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas Thursday. Gilmartin's second stint this season with the Mets lasted nine days, during which he made three appearances and allowed seven runs over four innings. Gilmartin has a 7.00 ERA in nine innings overall this season for the Mets. He is 8-3 with a 4.48 ERA in 12 starts for Las Vegas.

OF Juan Lagares (sprained left thumb) went 1-for-4 and played all nine innings in centerfield Thursday night for Double-A Binghamton. It was the third rehab game for Lagares, who is 4-for-14 with two RBIs. The Mets, who are down to a three-man bench as RF Curtis Granderson battles a calf injury, could recall Lagares as soon as Friday in order to add depth. Lagares hit .289 with two homers and six RBIs in 48 games before going on the disabled list June 16, retroactive to June 15, with an injury originally suffered when he dove for a ball on June 4.

RHP Jacob deGrom will look to snap a two-start winless streak Friday night, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the second game of a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field. DeGrom didn't factor into the decision in his most recent start last Saturday, when he allowed seven hits and one walk while striking out six over eight shutout innings in the Mets' 1-0, 11-inning win over the Atlanta Braves. The outing was the longest of the season for deGrom, who hadn't thrown eight innings since July 8, 2015. DeGrom last won Apr. 30 and is 0-4 in his last 10 starts despite a 3.13 ERA. This will be the fourth time deGrom opposes the Cubs in the regular season and the fifth time overall. He is 0-2 with a 6.46 ERA against the Cubs in the regular season but earned the win in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series last Oct. 20, when he allowed two runs over seven innings in the Mets' 5-2 victory.

RF Curtis Granderson (right calf) did not play Thursday, when the Mets beat the Cubs, 4-3. Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said Granderson underwent an MRI Thursday that revealed a mild strain, though manager Terry Collins said Granderson would not be available off the bench Thursday in any circumstance. Both Alderson and Collins acknowledged the Mets may need to make a roster move in the coming days if Granderson remains sidelined. Granderson has sat out two of the Mets' last five games with the injury, which also forced him to exit Tuesday's game after four innings and limited him to a pinch-hitting appearance Wednesday. He is batting .228 with 13 homers and 22 RBIs in 75 games this season.