RHP Seth Lugo made his major league debut Friday night, when he threw the final two innings of the Mets' 10-2 win over the Cubs. He allowed no runs and two hits, struck out two, hit a batter and committed a balk in closing out the lopsided win. Lugo was recalled by the Mets from Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday after going 3-4 with a 6.55 ERA in 19 games (13 starts).

RHP Jim Henderson (right biceps tendinitis) made his first rehab appearance for Double-A Binghamton on Friday night, when he gave up three runs over just two-thirds of an inning. Henderson started for Binghamton and was expected to pitch an inning but he was lifted after throwing 27 pitches. He went on the disabled list June 21 (retroactive to June 19) after going 1-2 with a 4.26 ERA in 31 games.

Mets OF Juan Lagares (left thumb) was scheduled to play in his fourth rehab game for Double-A Binghamton on Friday and is scheduled to be activated Sunday.

OF Juan Lagares (sprained left thumb) went 2-for-4 with a run Friday night for Double-A Binghamton. It was the fourth and final rehab game for Lagares, who went 6-for-18 with two RBIs. The Mets announced following their 10-2 win over the Cubs that Lagares would return to New York and be activated either Saturday or Sunday. Lagares has been on the disabled list since June 16 (retroactive to June 15) with an injury originally sustained when he dived for a ball on June 4. He is batting .289 with two homers and six RBIs in 48 games for New York.

RHP Bartolo Colon will look to continue his recent run of strong pitching Saturday night when he takes the mound against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field. Colon took the loss in his most recent start last Sunday despite giving up just one run on six hits and one walk while striking out two over seven innings as the Mets fell to the Braves 5-2. Over his last seven starts, Colon is 3-1 with a 1.80 ERA as he has lowered his overall ERA from a season-high 3.75 to 2.86. Colon is 0-2 with a 3.89 ERA in six career regular-season starts against the Cubs, who are one of just two teams he has never beaten in his 19-season career. The Diamondbacks are the other.

RF Curtis Granderson (sore right calf) missed his second consecutive game Friday. Granderson has sat out three of the last six games due to the injury, which also forced him to leave Tuesday's game after four innings and limited him to a pinch-hitting appearance Wednesday. Mets manager Terry Collins said Friday afternoon the team would have a better idea over the weekend if Granderson would require a disabled-list stint. Granderson is batting .228 with 13 homers and 22 RBIs this season.

3B David Wright, who underwent neck surgery June 16, spoke before the game and acknowledged he is likely out for the year. Wright, looking several pounds lighter and sporting a beard because he cannot shave until the surgical bandage is taken off the front of his neck, said he is still experiencing limited mobility and can't watch the game in the dugout because he can't make or absorb any sudden movements.