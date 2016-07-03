FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
New York Mets - PlayerWatch
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
July 3, 2016 / 9:16 PM / a year ago

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Seth Lugo was sent back to Triple-A Las Vegas after spending two days with the Mets and working two innings of relief in his major-league debut in Friday's 10-2 Mets victory. He is 3-4 with a 6.55 ERA in 19 appearances in Triple-A.

RHP Noah Syndergaard (8-3, 2.49 ERA) works Sunday's series finale against a Cubs' team he beat in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series last October. He suffered his third loss of the season on June 27 at Washington, allowing a season-high five runs on seven hits in a three-inning outing. He's been strong at Citi Field with a 4-1 record and 2.12 ERA in nine appearances (eight starts).

OF Juan Lagares (sprained left thumb) was activated from the 15-day disabled list on Saturday. His rehab tour included four games in Double-A Binghamton where he hit .333 (6-for-18) with two runs scored and a pair of RBI. Lagares has a .289 average with two homers and six RBI in 48 games. He appeared as a sixth-inning pinch hitter and grounded out to second base.

RHP Bartolo Colon (7-4) outdueled Chicago ace Jake Arrieta in Saturday's 4-3 victory. He had one rough inning but was otherwise tough to beat through a six-inning quality start as he allowed two runs and four hits, struck out five and walked three. "Sometimes (Colon) escapes words, what he does and how he goes about it," Mets manager Terry Collins said. "He never ceases to amaze you, how he just handles the situations no matter what it is. Tonight, (against) one of the best, if not the best, team in baseball, pitched great. Pitched a great game."

