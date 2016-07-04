RHP Matt Harvey will look to snap a five-start winless streak Monday when he faces the Marlins at Citi Field. Harvey took the loss in his most recent start Wednesday, when he gave up one run on four hits and three walks while striking out three over 3 2/3 innings as the Mets fell to the Nationals 5-0. The start was the second-shortest of the season for Harvey, who did not return following an 85-minute rain delay. Harvey is 0-3 despite a 2.83 ERA in his last five starts, a stretch in which he has lowered his overall ERA from 6.08 to 4.55. In eight career starts against the Marlins, Harvey is 2-3 with a 3.18 ERA.

3B Wilmer Flores had the best game of his big league career Sunday, when he went 6-for-6 with two homers and four RBIs in the Mets' 14-3 demolition of the Cubs. Flores homered to lead off the Mets' seven-run second inning, which he capped with an RBI single. He singled and scored in the fourth and hit a two-run homer in the fifth to equal his previous career high for hits in a game before singling in his final two at-bats in the seventh and eighth. The six hits by Flores tied a franchise record first set by Edgardo Alfonzo, who also went 6-for-6 on Aug. 30, 1999. The two-homer game was the third at the big league level for Flores, who raised his average from .224 to .255 in one game.

RF Curtis Granderson returned to the starting lineup Sunday, when he went 2-for-4 with two RBIs as the Mets routed the Cubs 14-3. Granderson produced the Mets' first run with a solo homer in the first, and he had an RBI single during a seven-run second inning. The start was the first for Granderson since Tuesday, when he left the game against the Nationals following a rain delay in the fourth inning. He was limited to pinch-hitting duties Wednesday and missed the first three games of the four-game series against the Cubs. Granderson is batting .232 with 14 homers and 24 RBIs in 76 games this season.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera (knee) did not play Sunday, when the Mets cruised past the Cubs 14-3. Manger Terry Collins said it was a precautionary day off for Cabrera, who has been battling some mild soreness in his knee. Collins said he expected Cabrera to return to the lineup for Monday's series opener against the Marlins. It was only the fourth time this season Cabrera did not start and the second game he sat out entirely. Cabrera is batting .262 with 10 homers and 27 RBIs in 79 games.