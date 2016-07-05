LHP Steven Matz will look to snap a six-start winless streak Tuesday night, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the middle game of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Matz didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start last Thursday, when he gave up three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out six over 5 1/3 innings in the Mets’ 4-3 win over the Chicago Cubs. It was the third straight no-decision for Matz, who is 0-2 with a 5.01 ERA in his last six starts, a stretch in which his overall ERA has risen from 2.36 to 3.40. The winless stretch comes immediately after Matz began his career by going 11-1 in his first 14 major league starts. Matz is 0-1 with an 11.57 ERA in two career starts against the Marlins.

C Travis d‘Arnaud continued heating up Monday when he went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored in the Mets’ 8-6 win over the Marlins. D‘Arnaud began the Mets’ comeback from a 6-0 deficit with a solo homer -- his first of the season -- in the fourth inning. He added an RBI single in the sixth and sparked the Mets’ tie-breaking two-run rally in the eighth, when he delivered a leadoff single and scored the go-ahead run on CF Yoenis Cespedes’ double. D‘Arnaud is batting .448 (13-for-29) with one homer and seven RBIs in his last nine games, a stretch in which he has lifted his overall average from .170 to .268. He has eight RBIs in 82 at-bats this season.

RHP Matt Harvey continued to struggle Monday afternoon, when the Mets scored eight unanswered runs to spare him the loss in their 8-6 win over the Marlins. Harvey gave up all six runs (five earned) on 11 hits and no walks while striking out four over 3 2/3 innings. The outing extended Harvey’s winless streak to six starts, a stretch in which he is 0-4 with a 3.90 ERA. He has particularly labored during his last four starts, a span in which Harvey is 0-3 with a 5.59 ERA. Overall this season, Harvey is 4-1- with a 4.86 ERA. He leads the National League in losses.

INF Jose Reyes is returning to the Mets. Reyes, whom the Mets signed as a minor league free agent on June 25, traveled to New York Monday night after going 0-for-4 for Double-A Binghamton and is expected to be activated prior to Tuesday’s game. He is expected to become the Mets’ everyday third baseman and leadoff hitter. The game Tuesday will be the first major league action for Reyes since last Oct. 4, when he was with the Colorado Rockies, and his first game with the Mets -- the team with whom he spent the first nine seasons of his career -- since Sept. 28, 2011. Reyes was suspended for the first 52 games of this season after being arrested for allegedly shoving his wife into a glass door after grabbing her by the throat and was designated for assignment by the Rockies June 15. Reyes batted .176 with no homers, two RBIs and one stolen base in nine games for Binghamton and .258 with two homers, four RBIs and four stolen bases in 16 games between Binghamton and Triple-A Albuquerque, for whom he played prior to his release by the Rockies.